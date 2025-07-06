How FRSC secured Secretariat of AARSLA for Nigeria

By Abdul Jelil Adebayo

Dateline was June 26-27, 2025. Venue was Lusaka, Zambia. Event was the 1st General Assembly of the Continental Road Safety body of 20 African countries.

Nigeria came out of it smiling as the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed came back with the trophy of the Permanent Secretariat of all Road Safety Lead Agencies AARSLA across the African continent.

This historic emergence marks a new era of collaboration and coordination among African nations in the quest to reduce road traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the continent.

As the Permanent Secretariat, FRSC will serve as the central co-ordinating body for all road safety lead agencies in Africa, facilitating the sharing of best practices, harmonization of road safety strategies, and mobilization of resources towards the implementation of the African Road Safety Action Plan.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, the Corps Marshal FRSC, Shehu Mohammed expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in Nigeria’s road safety institution and reaffirmed FRSC’s continuous commitment to championing road safety initiatives that will save lives and improve transportation systems across Africa.

While pledging his support for the Association, the Corps Marshal maintained that the digitalization and robust sensitisation policy thrust of his administration will be deployed in assisting the Secretariat and a boost for the Corps to rejig its commitment in service delivery in Africa.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s continued support, without which the Corps wouldn’t have achieved this feat.

He noted amongst many others that; “This is not just a recognition of Nigeria’s efforts, but a call to greater responsibility. We will work with every African country to strengthen policies, enhance capacity building, and deploy innovative solutions for safer roads.”““It will be recalled that the idea to have a regional entity was one of the resolutions of the General Assembly of the Sub Sahara Africa Transport Policy Program (SSATP) that was held in Cotonou the Republic of Benin in March, 2025.

SSATP is a World Bank Programme for over 30 years in Africa with a membership of 43 countries. It partners with African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) as the leading Transport Policy development forum for the Continent, with a strong convening and networking power capable of sensitizing and mobilizing policy makers at the highest levels of government.

This milestone aligns with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030, which seeks to halve road traffic deaths and injuries worldwide.

AARSLA is part of the Africa Transport Policy Program (SSATP), which has 43 member countries. The association aims to strengthen national institutions and promote coordinated action to reduce road traffic fatalities across the continent.

Meanwhile Olusegun Ogungbemide, the “Assistant Corps Marshal “Corps Public Education Officer “Federal Road Safety Corps explained that the African Transport Policy Program (SSATP) is a continental programme that aims to facilitate the development of sound transport policies and support their implementation across Africa.

He said mainstreaming road safety activities using the “Safe System” approach to reduce road fatalities and injuries.

This he said also enhances regional connectivity and economic integration to support the African Continental Free Trade Area.

As it will also build sustainable urban mobility and accessibility with a focus on low-carbon modes to manage increasingly congested urban areas.