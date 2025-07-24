How drug dealers ambushed, killed NDLEA officer during drug raid in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Four suspected killers of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, officer in the state, have been apprehended by the police detectives.

The victim was said to have been ambushed and killed during a drug raid on an apartment in Ita’nla area of Ondo town.

A source told newsmen that the team of the NDLEA came under heavy gunfire when they stormed the building to recover drugs reportedly stored inside the ceiling of the apartment.

According to the source, “I guess the team got a tip-off that some drugs were stored inside the residential building at Ita’nla in Ondo town. So, they stormed the hideout.

“Immediately they came in, some of them entered into the building to recover the exhibits while one of the officer, identified as Jide, stood outside mounting the sentry guard.

“Some of the suspected drug dealers came from their hideout and opened fire on him and shot him at close range. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctors on duty confirmed him dead on arrival. It was a very sad development.

“The drug dealers must have also got information that the drug law officers were coming to raid their hideout.

The sound of the gunshots attracted those inside the building and a gun battle ensued between them and the suspected drug dealers. We later learned that some of the officers were injured during the exchange of gunshots.”

Vanguard gathered that the police were later invited to the scene and made some arrest.

Commenting on the incident, spokesperson for the state police command, Ayanlade Olayinka, said: “Immediately it happened, we reinforced some of our officers to the scene. We have arrested four suspects, who are now in our custody.

“We have also recovered a single barrel gun and investigation is ongoing to bring the culprits to book. “The remains of the officer have been deposited at hospital morgue.” He assured that the killer of the officer would soon be brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.