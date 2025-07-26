How couple built school for free education for less privileged kids

By Ayo Onikoyi

Dr. Bamidele and his wife, Tolulope Onalaja, are a notable couple in the real estate industry, making significant strides through their company, Revolutionplus Property Company, one of the largest property firms in Lagos.

Their commitment to improving lives in their community extends beyond providing affordable housing across Nigeria. Many years ago, they established the Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF), which focuses on education and scholarships, child and maternal health, economic and community development, widow empowerment, water and sanitation, and disease prevention and control.

In line with the foundation’s goals, Dr Bamidele and Tolulope built Toldel Nursery and Primary School in Ikorodu, Lagos, to offer quality, free education to underprivileged children in the area. Additionally, they are working on a project to construct a free secondary school for graduating students of Toldel Nursery and Primary School and provide scholarships for several promising children who cannot afford university education.

Founded in July 2019, Toldel Nursery and Primary School has been delivering completely free education to disadvantaged children in the Agbede area of Ikorodu. Remarkably, at Toldel, no child pays any fees. The books used at the school are funded by Revolutionplus through the CBOF, and the teachers are being paid (salary) by Bamidele and Tolulope. This private school, built and fully funded by the Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation, ensures that underprivileged children have access to quality education.

Recently, precisely on Wednesday, the 23rd of July 2025, the school held its sixth graduation ceremony for students transitioning to secondary school. Parents, teachers, and students expressed their deep gratitude to the founders for their relentless efforts in ensuring that the school has provided less privileged children with access to completely free private primary education over the past six years.

The couple’s efforts do not stop at the primary level. They are also dedicated to completing a free secondary school for graduates of Toldel Nursery and Primary School and offering scholarships up to the university level for several deserving students whose families cannot afford higher education.