How choice of Idahosa as my deputy gave us victory – Okpebholo

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo, has said that his victory in the 2024 governorship election could largely be attributed to his choice of Dennis Idahosa as his deputy.

Okpebholo, who described his deputy governor as his brother, said, “I won because I made the right choice in him.”

The governor made the declaration while receiving a number of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Okada, the administrative headquarters of Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretarty to Idahosa, Friday Aghedo, quoted Okpebholo has reiterating that he had enjoyed a cordial working relationship with his deputy and assured that they would continue in the same stead for the good of the people.

“We are working well together. I wouldn’t have won the election if I had chosen another person as deputy.

“Why are we working for Edo people? We are working for Edo because we are confirmed sons of the soil. We are not foreigners. We were not borrowed from somewhere else.

Addressing the coming August 16 by-election Okpebholo told the crowd, “I will be coming back here for a campaign to let our people know that the choice for Ovia Federal Constituency is the right choice for the people.”