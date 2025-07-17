How Buhari saved Ebonyi from “enemies of progress”- Umahi

John Alechenu

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has revealed how the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention prevented hawks within the All Progressives Congress (APC) from thwarting the emergence of Francis Nwifuru as his successor as Governor of Ebonyi State.

He expressed grief that the late President did not live to be 100 years old before his passing.

Umahi said he “believed” the late President would live to see his 100th birthday because of his rare qualities as a human being, who was fair, just, and kind.

The Minister made this statement in a tribute to the late former President while signing the condolence register at the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works, Mabushi, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the Minister’s Special Adviser (Media), Barrister. Orji Uchenna Orji, his principal, recounted some of the fond memories of the life and times of the former President.

He quoted Umahi as describing the late General as “a man of humour, generous heart and deep sense of commitment to national unity, and whose legacies as a Military Head of State and a democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, left lasting impressions on the landscape of the nation’s developmental history.”

In his tribute, Umahi said, “I personally believed that such a man with so much discipline, integrity, honesty, and selfless service to humanity would live up to 100 years.

“The last time I spoke with him was during the salah before this last one. While he was in office, I was always, as a governor, giving him Abakaliki rice, and he loved it so much.

“So, I had continued to do that. And so when I sent that Abakaliki rice to him, he called me, and he was very happy, and he said I’m not missing Abakaliki rice even when I am out of the office.

“He helped Ebonyi State very much. He supported us. I can’t forget, even when the enemies of progress wanted to thwart the emergence of my present governor, he stepped in and called the national chairman of our party, giving him an order that it had to be the present governor.

“I remember how he came to Ebonyi State, and from 9 a.m., he was commissioning projects till 10 p.m.

“ While I was escorting him to his room, he said, Governor and I answered. You know how to punish somebody very, very well. And I said to him, you signed for it, sir.

“You know he is a very humorous person. I also recall when we built the airport and then named it after him. Before his office exit, he renamed it after the late Senator Chuba Okadigbo.

“That’s how selfless the man was. I would almost say that I was the most beloved governor during his time. There’s nothing I sought from him that he didn’t give us. And collectively, as governors, he helped us so much. Is it the Paris Club fund, Is it the Anchor borrowers fund and other interventions.”

The Minister noted that the death of the former President has left moments of grief and a great vacuum of an indelible loss in the hearts of Nigerians.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, the family and associates of the late former President, and indeed all Nigerians on this sad loss.

Umahi commended President Tinubu for the special accolades he accorded to his predecessor, both during his lifetime and even after his death.

“So, we miss him so badly, and the nation will miss him. And I thank very highly the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Irrespective of what people darkening council without knowledge may say, the former President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged during the celebration of the second year in office of President Bola Tinubu, that the man helped him to actualise his destiny to be the President of Nigeria.”

He prayed for God’s enduring fortitude on the hearts of all Nigerians at this moment of grief.

