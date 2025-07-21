Housing Ministry staff pay tributes to late President Buhari

John Alechenu

The Management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development have paid glowing tributes to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, who was buried last week.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore -led other staff in pouring accolades on the late Nigerian leader.

This was in compliance with a Presidential directive to all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to open a condolence register in honor of the late President.

The Management and staff of the Ministry, led by the Permanent Secretary, on Monday trooped out to sign the condolence register.

A substantial number of staff signed the register as the seven-day mourning period ends today.

In his tribute, the Permanent Secretary wrote: ” President Buhari lived his life as an upright, conscientious and incorruptible man.

“A leader who had a deep patriotic conviction and love for his dear country, Nigeria”.

Dr. Belgore also stated that President Buhari led Nigeria at a critical time when the citizenry was becoming discouraged and losing confidence in the country, noting that “Buhari inspired hope and confidence.”

Belgore, who stated that President Buhari appointed him into the position of Permanent Secretary in August 2020, stated that the former President gave charge to all his appointees to deliver.

He also wrote: “President Buhari appointed people to positions and charged them to work and deliver, and in most cases they did.”

Belgore also prayed to God Almighty to have mercy on Buhari, grant him Aljanna Firdausi, console and give comfort to his family. “The entre country mourns this great patriot”, he wrote.

General reactions and kind of expressions on the person of late Muhammadu Buhari by the staff of the Ministry who signed the condolence register, attested to his uprightness, integrity and honesty. They also prayed for the repose of his gentle soul.

The Ministry had also observed the seven-day mourning period, which ends today, and national flags were lowered to half-mast for the one-week period.

Vanguard News