House of Reps appeals to nurses, midwives to end strike action

…Says it’s disrupting healthcare across the country

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity has appealed to Nigerian nurses and midwives to suspend their ongoing nationwide strike.

It described the strike as disruptive to healthcare services across the country.

A statement issued and signed by the Committee Chairman, Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, acknowledged the critical contributions of nurses and midwives to the country’s healthcare delivery.

Adefarati urged the nurses to consider the broader national interest of the public at “this critical period of our nation’s economic transformation, it is imperative that we prioritize the collective interests of all Nigerians.

“The House Committee deeply empathizes with Nigerian nurses and midwives over their service concerns and acknowledges their vital roles in safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens”

The Committee, however, expressed concern that the strike action is coming at a time the nation is undergoing economic recovery efforts and warned that the industrial action is further straining the already fragile health sector.

According to the committee” The ongoing nationwide strike has significantly disrupted healthcare services across the country, further straining our health sector.

“While we recognize the importance of addressing the legitimate grievances of our health professionals, we urge the leadership of the Nigerian Nurses and Midwives to consider the aggregate interest of all Nigerians.

“The Minister of Labour and the Minister of Health are actively engaging in dialogue with the leadership of the nurses and midwives to resolve these issues amicably.

“We call on the leadership of Nigerian nurses and midwives to embrace this opportunity for dialogue and to consider calling off the strike, in the spirit of patriotism and commitment to national development.

“We believe that through constructive engagement and mutual understanding, we can achieve balanced outcomes that respect the needs of our health workers while safeguarding the health rights and well-being of all Nigerians.

” We appeal to the leadership of the Nigerian Nurses and Midwives to show leadership and patriotism by suspending the strike, as we work together to restore full healthcare services for our citizens.

It expressed optimism that through constructive engagement and mutual understanding, a balanced solution that meets the demands of health workers while preserving the healthcare rights of Nigerians can be achieved.

Adefarati urged the union to “show leadership and patriotism by suspending the strike as we work together to restore full healthcare services for our citizens.”