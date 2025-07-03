Hoteliers strengthen security measures ahead of July 12 Lagos LG elections

The Nigeria Police Force

Mr Segun Osifeko, Chairman, Hoteliers Association of Nigeria, Epe branch, Lagos State, says hotels within the Eredo, Epe axis have intensified security surveillance systems ahead of the upcoming local government area election in the state.



The Lagos State local government area election is scheduled for July 12.



Osifeko made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Epe.



He stated that the move was aimed at ensuring the safety of guests, election officials, staff, and facilities during the election period.



He explained that the association had taken proactive steps to forestall any form of security breach or electoral violence that might erupt before, during, or after the poll.



“We have deployed additional security personnel, upgraded our CCTV infrastructure, and initiated closer collaboration with local security agencies.



“This includes the Nigeria Police and community vigilante groups,” he said.



Osifeko emphasised that guests lodging in Eredo hotels are assured of safety, as measures have been put in place to respond swiftly to any threat or disturbance that might arise.



According to him, the hotels will also maintain a log of all incoming and outgoing visitors as part of enhanced surveillance protocols.



He said that entry checkpoints would be reinforced with trained personnel to monitor activities.

He further appealed to political stakeholders and residents to conduct themselves peacefully and ensure the election is held in a free, fair, and secure environment.

He added that the hospitality sector thrived best in a climate of calm and order.