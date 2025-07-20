HGEL signals new creative era with multiple releases, collaborations in pipeline

Afropop artist HGEL is stepping into a new phase of his career, one marked by a wave of carefully curated music projects, collaborations, and deeper artistic expression. After establishing his voice with the deeply personal single “Aje,” HGEL has confirmed that a body of new works is fully prepped and set for release in the coming months.

The upcoming rollouts will see HGEL explore different facets of sound from storytelling and spirituality to love, celebration, and cultural identity. Rather than rushing to release, the artist has taken his time crafting music that speaks to both his evolution and the current soundscape. “The goal is not just to drop songs,” he notes, “but to release music that reflects who I am at every stage.”

Among the unreleased records is a standout track titled “Shima”, a mid-tempo celebration of the African woman’s beauty and brilliance. Produced by his long time collaborator Sifusounds, “Shima” offers a glimpse into the emotional range listeners can expect from HGEL’s upcoming catalogue. However, “Shima” is just one piece of the larger creative puzzle that HGEL plans to unveil.

What sets this new phase apart is not just the music, but the strategy behind it. HGEL is working on multiple collaborations, including features with notable voices in the Nigerian and Pan-African music scenes. These upcoming records will fuse diverse sounds while retaining HGEL’s lyrical sincerity and grounded style.

For HGEL, this moment isn’t just about pushing content, it’s about intention. With a full slate of songs ready and a thoughtful release plan in motion, he is quietly but confidently building what could become one of the most respected independent runs in the Afropop space today.