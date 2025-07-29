Hepatitis Day: VOHF visits Akwa Ibom communities

In commemoration of World Hepatitis Day, the Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation has organised an awareness and free hepatitis screening exercise to combat the silent but deadly Hepatitis disease at Ikot Obio owo community in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The event, which took place at Obio Owo community in Akwa Ibom, drew a mammoth crowd from the community who witnessed an enlightenment session about the hepatitis disease as well as conducted testing exercise.

The initiative focused on Hepatitis B and C — said to be the two most common forms responsible for over 1.3 million deaths each year globally.

First to speak at the event was the Akwa Ibom State coordinator of VOHF, Andikan Akpan, who declared the event open after which it was followed by the introduction of the health initiative by the assistant state coordinator, Precious Chidinma.

Also, a Midwife Abasiama Obot, a volunteer and a team member, emphasised the importance of early detection. According to her, “Many people with hepatitis do not show symptoms until it’s too late” Our goal is to increase awareness and ensure that people know their status. Testing is the first step to saving lives,” she said.

One of the volunteer members, Mfonobong Jimmy, enlightened community members on modes of transmission, preventive measures, and the importance of vaccination for Hepatitis B, particularly for infants and at-risk adults.

Speaking at the event, His Royal Highness, Chief Monday Ezekiel Obot (the village head) commended the initiative, calling it “a vital step towards ending hepatitis in our communities.”

The assistant Akwa Ibom state coordinator of Victoria Oyiya Health Foundation encouraged the public to continue getting tested and vaccinated, urging government and private sectors to invest more in hepatitis elimination programs.

Participants received free medical checks, hepatitis testing, medications and information on vaccination.

The event was also supported by Evangelist Ekemini Udoh (C. E. O of Children Reorientation, peace and development initiative) who provided medication to the attendees.