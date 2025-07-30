Hepatitis: Abuja food vendors to undergo screening, says FCTA

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it will soon commence a comprehensive hepatitis screening of food handlers, especially those working in restaurants, markets, bakeries and canteens.

The announcement was contained in a goodwill message by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day 2025.

He said the initiative is aimed at preventing hepatitis and other foodborne diseases, thereby protecting public health and empowering food businesses to operate with enhanced confidence and credibility.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the minister, Lere Olayinka said the goodwill message was delivered on behalf of the Mr Wike by the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe.

The message reads in part; “Hepatitis A and E, primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water, can rapidly spread through poor hygiene practices, posing serious risks in our rapidly expanding and cosmopolitan city of Abuja.

“Furthermore, Hepatitis B and C, predominantly spread through blood and bodily fluids, still pose a risk in food environments where open wounds or poor hygiene are present”.

The FCT Minister described food handlers as an overlooked group whose role is pivotal in safeguarding public health.

“Therefore, the FCT Administration, committed to safeguarding public health and food security, is launching a strategic initiative to enhance food safety through comprehensive hepatitis screening of food handlers. This ambitious initiative is being scaled up through an innovative Public-Private Partnership (PPP) consortium, in alignment with the National Policy on Food Safety and Quality.

“This PPP consortium will combine efficiency, technical expertise, and funding capacity of the private sector with government oversight to implement regular and mandatory Hepatitis B and C screening for all food handlers within the FCT”.