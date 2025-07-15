‘Help me’; bedridden Mercy Ohakwe needs N28m for kidney transplant

Mercy Itohan Ohakwe, 45-year-old, needs N28 million for urgent kidney transplant to stay alive. The mother of one, who is from Oredo Local Goverment Area of Edo State, was diagnosed with kidney failure four years ago and has been courageously battling the ailment ever since.

Despite the physical, emotional, and financial strain, she remained resilient, urging well-meaning individuals and organisations to come to her aid.

Meanwhile, along the way, she faced another heartbreaking challenge. Her adopted and only daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor, for which Mercy had to raise nearly ₦4 million to fund a life-saving surgery.

Mercy has been on regular dialysis to stay alive. Initially, she could manage dialysis once every two months, which later increased to monthly sessions. Unfortunately, as her health continued to decline, her dialysis schedule intensified to twice a week.

In 2024, in a desperate bid for survival, she travelled to India for a kidney transplant. However, she was unable to proceed with the surgery due to insufficient funds, and had to return to Nigeria.

Mercy Ohakwe’s current condition

Currently, Mercy’s health has deteriorated significantly. She is now being fed through a nasogastric tube due to an inability to retain food and persistent vomiting. She is barely conscious and extremely weak.

Also, her blood level is critically low, a consequence of frequent dialysis sessions. Mercy Ohakwe depends on costly supplements to maintain her blood volume and sustain life.

Furthermore, dialysis has been suspended due to the inability to source enough blood for transfusions.

Urgent kidney transplant needed

According to her doctor’s disgnosis, Mercy urgently needs a kidney transplant. Her life is hanging in the balance and immediate medical intervention is the only hope.

She has appealed to all well-meaning individuals and organisations to kindly assist in any way possible — financially, medically, or through connections that may help her access the care she desperately needs. Donors can use the account details below:

Account Name: Auchi Polytechnic Auchi Association of Mass Communication Students (2004 set)

Bank Name: First bank

Account Number: 2038345711

Vanguard News