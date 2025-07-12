Heavy security presence at LASIEC headquarters as Lagos council poll begins

The headquarters of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) in Yaba witnessed tight security on Saturday as the state conducted its local government elections.



A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) political correspondent at the LASIEC office reported a strong presence of security personnel, including a commendable number of police officers stationed at the premises.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) were also present, positioned in their respective operational vans.

Vehicular movement on the street leading to the LASIEC office was restricted, with roadblocks mounted at both ends to control access and ensure order.

Elsewhere in Badagry, similar security measures were observed, with personnel from the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) deployed to maintain peace and order.

NAN reports that the LASIEC is conducting elections in 20 constitutionally recognised local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development areas.

The election is currently underway across the 57 council areas and 376 electoral wards in the state.

Vanguard News