Health systems expert advocates subnational malaria strategy in Kaduna

— Stakeholders Brainstorm on Context-Specific Interventions

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — A prominent health systems expert, Professor Jesse Uneke, has called for the adoption of Subnational Tailoring (SNT) strategies in Kaduna State’s malaria control efforts, stressing the need for more context-specific approaches to tackle the disease’s persistent prevalence despite impressive intervention coverage.

Prof. Uneke made the call during a high-level co-creation workshop held in Kaduna, which brought together over 70 key stakeholders from the Kaduna State Ministry of Health, the Malaria Elimination Programme, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Hospital Management Board, Kaduna State University, Malaria Consortium, civil society groups, and development partners.

Themed “Promoting Evidence-Informed Policymaking and Implementation to Facilitate Monitoring, Learning, and Evaluation (MLE) for Malaria Subnational Tailoring in Kaduna State,” the workshop was convened by the African Institute for Health Policy and Health Systems, Nigeria, and the Office of the Vice Chancellor, David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), in partnership with other organisations.

In his keynote address, Prof. Uneke — who also serves as Vice Chancellor of DUFUHS and Founder/Director of the African Institute — commended Kaduna’s commitment to malaria control but noted that, despite widespread distribution of insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) and other efforts, malaria prevalence remains high.

“No one understands the people and environment of Kaduna better than the stakeholders themselves,” he said.

“We must critically examine our current strategies and co-create solutions that align with the state’s unique cultural, political, and administrative context.”

Representing the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma K. Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Aishatu Abubakar Sadiq, reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to malaria elimination. She acknowledged the ongoing interventions, including Larva Source Management, ITNs, Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention, and behavioural change campaigns.

“This initiative provides a valuable platform for multisectoral collaboration to address one of our most persistent public health challenges,” she noted.

Dr. Onyedikachi Chukwu, a health policy expert, delivered a lecture on the “Role of Evidence in the Policy Process,” encouraging decision-makers to utilize both local and global data in developing effective malaria policies. He presented findings from a rapid review of malaria interventions in Kaduna, identifying key gaps that need urgent attention.

During the interactive session, participants split into six working groups to explore several critical areas, including:

Kaduna’s readiness to adopt and implement SNT-based strategies

The effectiveness of SNT in enhancing programme delivery

Contextual factors influencing malaria outcomes

Scalable approaches adaptable across states

Institutional enablers for national implementation of SNT

The discussions sparked strong consensus on the need for improved coordination, evidence-based planning, and community-specific interventions.

In a goodwill message, Dr. Abubakar Sadiq Idris, Director of Public Health, Kaduna State Ministry of Health, speaking on behalf of the State Malaria Elimination Programme Officer, reiterated the government’s commitment to collaborative, data-driven action.

Representatives from the Solina Centre for International Development and Research, Malaria Consortium Kaduna, and other development partners also pledged continued support for the malaria elimination agenda.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Uneke expressed satisfaction with the level of stakeholder engagement and announced a follow-up meeting to be held in two months to synthesize and review key outcomes from the co-creation process.

“This workshop marks a major step toward locally driven, evidence-based malaria elimination strategies,” he said.