Health insurance expanded to cover enrollees with HIV, TB — NHIA

By Rosemary Iwunze

The National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, has disclosed that it has expanded the national health insurance scheme to cover some extreme health cases including people with HIV (PLHIV) and for TB patients, with pilots under way in four states.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors, NAIPE, in Lagos, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar Haruna, acting Director, Lagos regional office of the NHIA who represented Dr Kelechi Ohiri, the Director General, NHIA, announced that the health insurance now covers no fewer than 20million Nigerians up from 16.8million in 2023 and achieving 99percent of the 2027 presidential target.

He also disclosed that the Authority achieved an additional 800,000 beneficiaries who joined the basic health care provision fund bringing the total to 2.6 million as of May 2025.

He said: “As of June last month, NHIA has achieved 20 million enrollees in the health insurance. This was the combined efforts by the state health insurance agencies, health maintenance organizations and the National Health Insurance Scheme. As a matter of fact, we have exceeded the mandates that have been given to us by the president. He gave us a target which we exceeded in June.

“We have a significant jump from 16.8 million Nigerians enrolled by 2023. By June 2025, we have hit 20 million. We have also embarked on addressing drug shortages and care delays via the multi-project strategy.”

The NHIA boss noted that from 2024 to 2025, NHIA has strategically intervened in the revision of tariffs revising the accreditation processes and mandating one hour limit on care authorization while mitigating any previous issues for medicine shortages, denial, delay in issue codes and provider payment delays.