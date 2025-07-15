Health expert calls for subnational malaria strategy in Kano

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KANO – A leading health systems expert, Professor Jesse Uneke, has called for subnational tailoring of malaria interventions in Nigeria, starting with Kano State, which accounts for 10% of the country’s malaria burden.

Prof. Uneke, who is the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, and Director of the African Institute for Health Policy and Health Systems, made the call at a high-level co-creation workshop held in Kano.

He identified poor antenatal care attendance, low adherence to treatment guidelines, and under-reporting from private healthcare facilities as key challenges undermining effective malaria control in the state.

“No stakeholders understand the malaria landscape in Kano better than those working directly within the system,” he said, stressing the need for evidence-informed policymaking and collaborative strategy development.

The workshop, themed “Promoting Evidence-Informed Policymaking and Implementation to Facilitate Monitoring, Learning, and Evaluation (MLE) for Malaria Subnational Tailoring in Kano State,” brought together more than 60 stakeholders from the health and development sectors.

It was organized by the African Institute for Health Policy and Health Systems and the Office of the Vice Chancellor, DUFUHS, in collaboration with the Solina Centre for International Development and Research, Malaria Consortium, Clinton Health Access Initiative, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In his keynote address, Prof. Uneke noted that policymaking is influenced by complex political, cultural, and social factors. He urged policymakers in Kano to examine why outcomes have fallen short, despite the considerable investments by government and partners.

A second presentation by Dr. Onyedikachi Chukwu, another health policy expert, presented findings from a rapid review of malaria control efforts in the state. He pointed to weak policy implementation, including poor antenatal care coverage, non-compliance with intermittent preventive treatment (IPT) protocols, and limited engagement of private health providers.

During breakout sessions, participants assessed Kano’s readiness for subnationally tailored strategies and deliberated on cost-effective, sustainable approaches that could be scaled to other high-burden states across Nigeria.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives from Solina, Malaria Consortium, and the Kano State Hospital Management Board, all reaffirming their support for malaria elimination efforts in the state.

Participants included officials from the Kano State Malaria Elimination Program, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Hospital Management Board, Bayero University Kano, civil society organizations, and the Nigerian Union of Teachers.

The workshop marked a significant milestone in localized malaria control efforts, positioning co-creation and evidence-based policy as essential tools for effective disease elimination and long-term health system reform.