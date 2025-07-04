‘He wrote his name in ‘gold’—Tinubu mourns Peter Rufai

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness at the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

Rufai, 61, died on Thursday after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President extended condolences to the Rufai family, friends, and the Nigerian football community.

Tinubu praised Rufai’s lasting impact on Nigerian football, describing him as a legendary figure beloved by fans across the country who affectionately called him “Dodomayana.”

He lauded the ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper as a patriotic sportsman who carved his name in gold in Nigeria’s football history and across the African continent.

“I recall with fond memories the heroic contributions of Peter Rufai in the historic victory of the Super Eagles at the 1994 edition of the AFCON in Tunisia.

“He was the first-choice goalkeeper. He also followed up with Nigeria’s equally epoch-making first appearance at the FIFA World Cup competition, dubbed “U.S.A. ’94.”

“Rufai was also a strong member of the team at the subsequent edition of the competition in France in 1998.”

“Having started his career with Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1980, Rufai was one of the earliest footballers in Nigeria to go professional.

“He played in many European countries, including Belgium, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands, bringing honour to the nation and opening a new window of opportunities for young footballers in Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

The president also acknowledged Rufai’s vital contributions to grassroots football and his commitment to nurturing the next generation of players in Nigeria.

“After he retired from active football, Peter, a prince of the Royal House in Idimu, Lagos, set up the Staruf Football Academy, where he continued to inspire, mentor, and nurture young footballers,” Tinubu said.

NAN reports that Rufai competed professionally in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain in a senior career that lasted 20 years. (NAN)