Hamzat, Bamidele heap praises on Ajala as Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA commissions legacy projects

By Henry Oduah

Deputy Governor of Lagos State Obafemi Hamzat, Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and others lauded the Chairman of the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaq Ajala, on Friday at the inauguration of five major initiatives, including the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Legacy Building.

The other projects include the Jide Sanwo-Olu Football Arena, a 9.2-kilometre stretch of newly constructed road, nine solar-powered charging stations and the handover of 13 vehicles to select groups in the community.

At the ceremony held at the council secretariat in Ilupeju, Lagos, Ajala said the Tinubu Legacy Building is equipped with a 2,500-seat soundproof hall, an e-library-enabled resource centre, legislative chambers, a health post, 186 administrative offices, a lounge, and an elevator.

“This iconic building will generate and improve internal revenue, enabling future administrations to develop our community further,” he said.

Ajala stressed that the entire construction was executed without financial assistance from external sources, describing it as a significant achievement driven solely by the council.

He also pointed out that the Jide Sanwo-Olu Football Arena was conceived to bolster youth engagement in sports and offer a standard mini-stadium to local players and fans.

“Our football team has made us proud within and outside the shores of our country. This arena meets the demand for a befitting football pitch,” Ajala said.

Regarding the solar-powered units, he explained that each of the nine wards within the LCDA would benefit from a charging cubicle, each capable of powering up to 50 electronic devices. Some of the units, he added, had been allocated to POS agents to support small-scale enterprises.

Ajala highlighted the completion of over 100 roads during his leadership, with the recently commissioned 9.2-kilometre road being among the latest.

He said the vehicle donations were intended to ease logistics for key stakeholders and boost service delivery within the LCDA.

Ajala said his government had kept its word on several fronts, including infrastructure upgrades, community support, sports development, youth empowerment, education, public health, and security.

He further introduced the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Transportation and Environmental Corps (OTEC), a newly formed unit tasked with traffic control and environmental management.

“We employed Road Managers and Traffic Corps members to ensure a cleaner, more motorable environment. We’ve also procured two compactors to aid waste disposal and generate income through recycling,” he stated.

Reflecting on his time in office, Ajala said his administration initiated a framework dubbed the “5 Giant Deals” during his first term, which continued into the second.

“I believe governance is continuous, but we’ve tried our best to fulfil our covenant with the people,” he said.

Senator Bamidele said that he had personally briefed President Bola Tinubu about the occasion. According to Bamidele, the President expressed admiration for Ajala’s leadership.

“He was full of praises for our leaders who are present, especially the outgoing Chairman of this Council, Ajala Rasaq.

“To my surprise, some of the things he said about you are things I usually say to him in private. I was happy to see that he has truly carved a niche for himself,” Bamidele said.

“I commend you for all your immense contributions to the development of the local government and for the successful conclusion of your tenure in a very good way. This has made everyone proud,” he added.

Hamzat also hailed Ajala for his role in advancing grassroots progress and encouraged the incoming chairman, Seyi Jakande, to maintain the trajectory of success.

“Our local governments are doing well. Ajala has made us proud. Today, we can see the roads, the football arena. So we must appreciate him.

“To the incoming chairman, the goodwill of your father must not be tarnished. You have no choice than to do well, and we will support you. You have the leaders, and the former chairman will be there for you,” Hamzat added.

Also speaking, the Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, called on residents to prepare for the 2027 general elections by ensuring they register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).