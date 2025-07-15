Gunmen kidnap permanent secretary in Nasarawa

FILE IMAGE

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information, Tourism and Culture, Barrister Yusuf Musa, at his Shinge residence in Lafia, the state capital.

Our correspondent in Lafia gathered that the gunmen trailed the permanent secretary and picked him up while he was about to open his gate into his house.

“One of his neighbour raised an alarm at night when he discovered that his car was parked outside and his gate was opened. When we got there, we searched for him, but he was nowhere to be found, and his gate was open.

All efforts to reach him through his telephone and people who knew him failed.

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the suspected abduction of Barrister Musa.

The police said that at about 3:00 am on Tuesday, a patrol team from B Division, Lafia, discovered a Peugeot pick-up van with all doors left wide open in a suspicious manner. Upon closer examination, officers observed that the gate to the victim’s residence was also ajar, prompting immediate security concerns.

A swift search of the premises confirmed that Barr. Yusuf Musa was missing, along with his GMC vehicle, bearing registration number KUJ 88 PA, raising strong suspicion of an abduction.

In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, promptly activated a coordinated tactical operation by alerting all relevant police divisions across the state — including units in Akwanga, Andaha, Garaku, and Kadarko — and deploying surveillance along strategic routes to track and intercept the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner has ordered an intensive statewide manhunt and reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the victim’s safe rescue and the immediate apprehension of those behind the act.

The Nasarawa State Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm and vigilant. Anyone with useful information is encouraged to report to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency lines on 08036157659, 08037461715, and 07032532391.

Vanguard News