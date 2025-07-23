Gunmen invade Imo community, residents trapped as sporadic gunfire rages for hours

FILE IMAGE

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Residents of Umualuaku community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State were thrown into panic Wednesday morning as unidentified gunmen invaded the area, unleashing hours of continuous gunfire.

Sources from the community said the attackers stormed the area at about 5:30 AM, firing indiscriminately and forcing residents to remain indoors in fear and confusion.

As of 10:50 AM, the sporadic gunshots reportedly persisted, with no confirmed reports of casualties at the time of filing this report.

“The police should please come to our rescue. They started shooting around 5:30 AM. We are held indoors. We don’t know what will happen next. The gunshots are terrifying,” a frightened resident told our reporter.

Another local added, “Umudibia, Umualuaku in Ehime Mbano is under attack. The whole place has been surrounded since early morning. People are too scared to go out.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, ASP Henry Okoye, said the command was aware of the situation and had deployed tactical teams to the area.

“We are fully aware of the situation, and the Command, in synergy with the military and the Department of State Services (DSS), has taken proactive steps to nip the security threat in the bud,” Okoye said.

He further alleged that the attackers were suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Tactical units have been deployed to apprehend the suspected members of IPOB/ESN behind the senseless attacks aimed at instilling fear in the minds of the public,” he added.

The development is the latest in a series of violent attacks in Imo State, where communities have come under repeated siege in recent months by armed assailants targeting both civilians and security operatives.