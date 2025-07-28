Gunmen abduct 6 Law School Students in Benue

At least six students of the Nigerian Law School were abducted weekend by suspected gunmen while travelling from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Yola, Adamawa State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred late Saturday night as the students were on their way to resume academic activities at the Yola campus of the Nigerian Law School today.

Damilare Adenola, a student of the school who confirmed the incident yesterday, said:

“Six students of the Nigerian Law School have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected bandits while travelling to resume school after their court externship break.

“Some missing students have been identified as Rev. Ernest Okafor, Ogbuka Fabian, Nwamma Philip, Okechukwu Obadiegwu, Obalem Emmanuel, and Obiorah David.”

According to him, reports suggest that the abduction took place on the route between Wukari in Taraba State and a part of Benue State.

Vanguard gathered that the area is notorious for insecurity and frequent attacks on travellers by gunmen.

A student leader at the Yola campus, who disclosed that the matter had already been reported to the police, said:

“We are in Yola. We have contacted the Adamawa Police Command. We are just waiting for more updates from them. We haven’t got any concrete information yet.”

Spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, Yahaya Suleiman, who also confirmed the incident, said the command was aware of the abduction but clarified that it did not occur within Adamawa’s jurisdiction.

“The abduction did not occur inside Adamawa State. I would encourage you to contact the Benue State Police Command for more details,” Suleiman said.

He assured that both commands were working closely to ensure the safe return of the students.

“We cooperate not only with the police in other states but also with other sister agencies to ensure that those coming into Adamawa are safe, without harassment or intimidation.

The command is collaborating with officers and men of the Benue State Police Command to ensure these students are rescued,” he stated.

However, efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Anene Catherine, at press time were unsuccessful.