Gunboat Mishap: More bodies recovered as journalist recounts narrow escape

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI — More bodies have been recovered from the tragic naval gunboat mishap that occurred on Thursday evening, claiming the lives of a corps member and two naval personnel, among others. A total of 15 persons were reported to have been on board when the boat capsized during a mission in the creeks of Delta State.

According to a naval source, the design of the gunboat—with its protective windshield and enclosed structure—made it difficult for the victims to escape once the boat overturned. The source explained that the sturdy, glass-reinforced frame became a deadly trap as water rushed in.

“Gunboats are built with protective windscreens. When the accident occurred, the glass barriers made it difficult for those on board to swim out,” the source said. “Just like it’s hard to open a car door underwater, escaping from a gunboat is equally challenging. They probably struggled with the doors until they grew too weak. It’s a miracle some of them made it out alive.”

Despite wearing lifejackets, the victims were unable to survive the incident, suggesting that structural limitations of the vessel played a more significant role in the fatalities.

Among those who narrowly escaped the tragedy was Mr. Dele Fasan, South-South Regional Editor of Galaxy Television, who had been on the same gunboat earlier in the day. Fasan had accompanied the Navy team to cover a medical outreach program in Okerenkoko community, Warri South West Local Government Area.

Recounting his narrow escape, Fasan said his insistence on returning to Warri that evening to file his report spared him from the fatal journey.

“After the first phase of the medical outreach, they invited journalists to stay for the second round. I told the Commander I needed to return to Warri to send my report,” he recalled. “He even encouraged me to stay overnight, but I insisted on leaving. He later arranged another boat for me and some colleagues.”

Fasan described his shock upon hearing of the mishap. “We were all in that gunboat earlier. One of us even made a video while we were on board. I felt terrible when I heard the news. May the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace.”

The Nigerian Navy has yet to release an official statement detailing the circumstances surrounding the incident or the identities of all the victims, but recovery efforts and investigations are ongoing.