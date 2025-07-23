Groups pass vote of confidence in NMDPRA boss

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A coalition of civil society organisations and advocacy groups on Wednesday formally withdrew a petition previously filed against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, and instead passed a vote of confidence in his leadership.

The groups, which include the Young Professionals for Peace and Development, Coalition of Civil Society Against Corruption, South East Frontiers, Niger Delta Advocacy for Good Governance, and Yoruba Action Group for Sustainable Development, publicly apologised to Ahmed during a press conference held in Abuja.

Also present were the Director of Lawyers in Defence of Good Governance, Olawale Mudasiru; National Coordinator of the Northern Interest Project, Alh. Abdullahi Farouk; President of the Young Professionals for Peace and Development, Engr. Emeka Obioara; President of the Coalition of Civil Society Against Corruption, Comrade Adedayo Oluwasegun; Coordinator of South East Frontiers, Agozie Chibudom; President of the Niger Delta Advocacy for Good Governance, Perepate Godspower; and President of the Yoruba Action Group for Sustainable Development, Mogbojuri A. Alao.

In a joint statement, the groups acknowledged that earlier allegations against Ahmed, including claims of misappropriation of public funds and funding his children’s education abroad with agency money, were based on misinformation.

“We the undersigned civil society groups had raised petitions demanding the removal of the NMDPRA boss over allegations of financial mismanagement, including claims that he used public funds to sponsor four children in expensive institutions abroad,” the statement read. “However, after conducting further investigations and receiving new evidence, we discovered that the children had graduated before Engr. Ahmed’s appointment and were on scholarships.”

They admitted that the initial accusations were “false and misleading” and offered a public apology for any harm caused to Engr. Ahmed and his family.

“We were misinformed, and in light of new findings, we are officially withdrawing our petition and passing a vote of confidence in the NMDPRA boss,” the groups said. “The audit reports available to us showed no financial infractions, and we acknowledge the successful and transparent implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021) under his leadership.”

While reaffirming their commitment to holding public officials accountable, the coalition stressed their readiness to correct the record when misinformed.

“We remain committed to our role as watchdogs but will not hesitate to retract unfounded allegations. Again, we tender our unreserved apology,” the groups concluded.