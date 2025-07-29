Group wants Miyetti Allah to explain comments on Plateau killings

Armed herdsman

The Plateau Patriotic Front, (PPF) has called on the authorities to probe the alleged explanation by Bello Gotomo, the National Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on the recent killings in plateau.

The PPF made the call on Tuesday in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mani Imman, in Abuja.

Gotomo while addressing journalists after the association’s National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, as widely reported by the media, had allegedly declared that the attacks would continue due to what he described as persistent injustice against herders in the state.

However reacting swiftly the PPF, a socio-political group condemned the remark describing it as “an open admission of complicity in the violence that had claimed thousands of lives across Plateau’s rural communities”.

He called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Gotomo, stating that by his declaration, he had effectively confessed that MACBAN members were responsible for the killings.

“Gotomo’s comments are not only reckless and inflammatory but amount to an open confession.

‘’We therefore call on the security agencies to immediately invite and investigate him. No individual or group should be allowed to make such dangerous utterances without consequences,” Imman said.

“We therefore also call for an urgent, coordinated action by security forces, government authorities, and community leaders to stem the tide of violence and hold accountable those who incite or participate in bloodshed,” Imman added.