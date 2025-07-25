Group urges Tinubu to appoint Aminu Jao’ji as minister

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — A socio-political group from the Northwest, Jao’ji Youth Ambassadors for Tinubu 2027 (J4T), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider Hon. M. Nasir Bala Aminu Jao’ji for a ministerial appointment, citing his notable contributions to philanthropy and grassroots development.

In a statement made available to journalists, the group described Jao’ji as “a beacon of hope” whose initiatives in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment have significantly improved the lives of people across the Northwest region.

“His generosity has sparked a ripple effect of kindness,” the statement read. “From visionary educational programs to life-saving healthcare interventions and grassroots economic empowerment, his work has made a tangible difference.”

The group said Jao’ji’s close connection with local communities and his track record of service-oriented leadership make him well-suited for roles in ministries such as Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development, or Youth Empowerment.

“He has demonstrated compassion, competence, and a deep commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians. Appointing him would be a strategic step in advancing the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Tinubu,” the group stated.

They called on the Presidency to prioritize merit and grassroots impact in its appointments, describing Jao’ji as a servant-leader whose inclusion in government would help bridge the gap between the people and federal institutions.

“To God be the glory. In God we trust,” the statement concluded.