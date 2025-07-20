Group urges media to amplify women’s voices in mining, agriculture

…Trains Over 100 Women in Nasarawa to Tackle Poverty

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

LAFIA — A civil society organization, Ziva Community Initiative, has called on media practitioners to amplify the voices of women contributing to the mining and agricultural sectors, especially in rural communities, as part of efforts to reduce poverty and promote sustainable development.

The call was made during a two-day media training held in Nasarawa State with the theme: “Reporting Women’s Roles in Mining and Agriculture.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Samuel Pam, Programme Lead for Ziva Community Initiative, stressed the need to support and build the capacity of women who are active in mining and agriculture despite facing numerous challenges.

“Our goal is to ensure that journalists, as critical stakeholders, use their platforms to tell the stories of women making significant contributions to mining and climate-smart agriculture,” Pam said.

“We cannot achieve this impact alone. We need the media to help amplify these voices, create visibility, and inspire a ripple effect that will bring more women into these sectors,” he added.

Pam also emphasized that women are central to family and societal development. “Anything given to them, they tend to multiply. That’s why we are empowering them to operate sustainably and professionally in ways that protect the environment,” he said.

Also speaking, Miss Patience Ogbode, Project Lead for Ziva Community Initiative, revealed that the organization has trained and equipped over 100 rural women in Nasarawa State. The initiative, she said, has significantly increased women’s participation in farming and mining.

“This project is supported by the Africa Center for Energy Policy, and it focuses on increasing renewable energy investment for the empowerment of women in sustainable agriculture and lithium mining,” Ogbode said.

In a presentation, Professor Chekwonyadu Iyakwari of the Department of Geology, University of Lafia, noted that despite the vast mineral and agricultural resources in Nasarawa State, only 22 percent of women are engaged in the sectors—often without their voices being recognized.

“With the global shift toward renewable energy, it is crucial to prioritize capacity building for women in these sectors. They play an essential role in sustainable agriculture and lithium mining,” Iyakwari said.

He called for better protection and support for women working in these industries and expressed concern over environmental degradation caused by unregulated mining activities.

“The authorities must also address deforestation and restore affected areas to ensure environmental sustainability,” he concluded.

The conference ended with a collective call for more inclusive policies and greater collaboration among media, civil society, and government to empower women and amplify their impact across critical sectors.