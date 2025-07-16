Group raises alarm over deplorable roads in Ondo community

Aiyedatiwa

— Asks Aiyedatiwa to act fast

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A foremost sociocultural group, the Idanre Development Assembly (IDA), in Ondo state, has raised alarm over the deplorable state of township roads in the ancient kingdom of Idanre.

It noted that the roads had deteriorated to the point where driving has become nearly impossible.

In a statement by its President General, Chief Anthony Omolola, the group cried to governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene by fixing the road.

IDA pointed out that despite being a significant contributor to the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and having immense tourism potential, Idanre’s infrastructure development has not reflected its importance.

It lamented that the community’s proximity to the state capital has not yielded the expected benefits.

IDA, however, expressed gratitude for the ongoing phase one dualization project and expressed hope that phase two will commence soon.

It pledged Idanre people’s support for the governor’s administration and prayed for its

success.

Omololu said “We urge Governor Aiyedatiwa to act fast on these roads and save Idanre people and Ondo State people in general from the hassles experienced daily on these roads.

He added that “The roads are strategic to the growth of Ondo State and further delay will be counterproductive. End