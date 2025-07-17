Group mourns Buhari, describes him as rare patriot

By Chinedu Adonu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard has joined the nation in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a rare patriot who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria.

In a condolence statement issued on Thursday, the National Coordinator of the APC Youth Vanguard, Dr. Chibueze Oleka, paid glowing tribute to the late leader, praising his unwavering commitment to national unity, discipline, and integrity.

Dr. Oleka described Buhari as a loyal soldier and disciplined statesman who, through his leadership, helped shape the APC into the largest political party in West Africa. He credited the former president with championing the fight against corruption, improving infrastructure, and promoting national development.

“General Buhari brought order, direction, and focus to the APC at a time it was most needed,” he stated. “His passing has created a vacuum that will not be easily filled.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s legacy, Dr. Oleka noted that the late president led Nigeria with honesty and simplicity, placing the nation’s interest above personal gain. He praised Buhari’s efforts in promoting transparency, fighting graft, and upholding the unity of the country.

The condolence message reads in part:

“With deep sadness in our hearts, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of late General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR – your father, uncle, and beloved relative – whose passing has left a void not just in your hearts but in the soul of our great nation.

“General Buhari was more than a former President. He was a true Nigerian hero – a soldier who fought to defend the unity of our country and a leader who gave his all to build a better future for generations to come.

“As President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as a leading figure in the APC, he showed great discipline, courage, and love for Nigeria. He placed the nation’s interests above his own and led with quiet strength.

“His leadership elevated APC to victory and prominence, making it the biggest political party in West Africa. His efforts to fight corruption, improve infrastructure, and promote unity were marks of his deep commitment to the Nigerian people.

“Nigeria has lost one of her finest patriots. His absence will be felt in our political landscape, the military he served with pride, and in every community touched by his leadership.”

Dr. Oleka concluded with prayers for the Buhari family and expressed hope that the former president’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire all who love Nigeria,” he said.