Group in Edo requests splitting of Akoko-Edo LGA into three

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Akoko-Edo Development Association (AEDA), also known as the Akoko-Edo Forum, has requested the splitting of the local government into three states from its current singular state, to be known as Akoko-Edo North, Akoko-Edo South, and Akoko-Edo Central.

This position is contained in a document submitted to the Committee on Constitution Review which is currently meeting and collating position papers from groups, individuals, association and others to review the 1999 constitution.

According to a covering letter to the document signed by the group’s chairman, Dr. Charles Jagun, the local government area boasts of a large and diverse population spread across a vast territory.

He said “We are confident that the creation of Akoko-Edo Central LGA,Akoko-Edo North and Akoko-Edo South LGAs will significantly benefit the people of Akoko-Edo. We welcome the opportunity to discuss this proposal with you further and answer any questions you may have.”

The supporting documents showed that the administration of late Professor Ambrose Alli in May 1983 split the local government into three but successive governments from the three months administration of Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia as a democratically elected governor till date did not implement the creation.

The group said the splitting of the local government into three was imperative for equitable development, efficient governance, and harnessing the socio-economic potentials embedded within these regions.

“Akoko-Edo LGA created in 1963 has a rich historical background as one of the oldest local government areas in Nigeria. It was part of the former Akoko-Edo division, which, along with the former Afemai division, Esan division, and Benin division, constituted the present-day Edo State. While the former Afemai division was later divided into five (5) local government areas, the former Esan division into five (5) local government areas, and the former Benin division into seven (7) local government areas, the former Akoko-Edo division remained as a single Akoko-Edo local government area.

“During the Second Republic (1979 – 1983) under the defunct Bendel State, the government of Ambrose Alli made an attempt to create three local government councils from the then Akoko-Edo local council, namely Central Akoko-Edo Local Government Council, Akoko-Edo North Local Government Council, and South Akoko-Edo Local Government Council reflecting a recognition of the area’s size and population. However, this initiative was discarded by the subsequent government for political reasons.”