Group hails promotions in Police Force

…Urges Sustained Reward Culture To Encourage Professionalism

The South-South Professional & Transparency Initiatives (SSPTI) has applauded the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission for their recent recommendation of CSP Aliyu Shaba and SP Sentome Obi, for accelerated promotions, describing the move as a major step toward institutionalizing ethics, professionalism, and merit in the system.

Speaking in a statement issued in Yenagoa, Chairman of SSPTI, Dr. Ugochukwu Alozie, said the recognition of CSP Shaba as the 2023 and SP Obi as the Police Officer of the Year 2024 recipients not only validates the virtues of integrity and discipline but also sends a powerful message to other officers across the country.

“This is a watershed moment for the Nigeria Police Force, ”Dr. Alozie stated. “Rewarding upright officers like CSP Shaba and SP Obi, with not just national acclaim but concrete promotions will inspire a new culture of service rooted in ethics, especially in a time when public trust in institutions is fragile.”

Dr. Alozie particularly praised Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for hosting SP Obi, a Bayelsa-born officer who refused a $17,000 bribe in the course of investigating a sensitive financial crime. The event, held on July 23, 2025, in Yenagoa, included the symbolic presentation of a brand-new Toyota Corolla and a fully furnished three-bedroom bungalow to the celebrated officer — a gesture widely described as unprecedented.

Describing SP Obi as a pride of the South-South region, Dr. Alozie said the officer’s steadfast commitment to integrity, even under immense pressure, is a shining example of the kind of leadership and values the SSPTI has long advocated for within Nigeria’s public service.

“SP Obi’s conduct aligns squarely with SSPTI’s mission — to promote transparency, accountability, and professionalism within institutions,” the chairman added. “His story is a bold reminder that honour still exists in uniform.”

The SSPTI also endorsed the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for leading a transformative agenda within the Force, including the introduction of a merit-based promotion framework and the decision to display portraits of outstanding officers at all major police commands, including the Force Headquarters in Abuja and the Nigeria Police Hall of Fame.

According to the IGP, rewarding officers who demonstrate excellence is not just commendation—it is a cultural shift.

“This tells every officer that integrity is not just expected but rewarded,” the IGP declared.

Under the new policy, officers who have received national or IGP commendations in at least two consecutive award cycles will be considered for accelerated promotion—a move SSPTI describes as “a long-overdue reform to reshape the reward structure in the Force.”

Dr. Alozie concluded by calling on other state governments and professional bodies to emulate Bayelsa State’s example by honouring ethical public servants and reinforcing a culture of merit.

“The future of policing in Nigeria rests on transparency and public trust. Celebrating officers like CSP Shaba and SP Obi is not just a moral imperative — it is a strategic investment in national security.”

As the Nigeria Police charts a new course under the current leadership, stakeholders like SSPTI continue to play a critical role in amplifying best practices and championing a new generation of public servants grounded in ethics and excellence.