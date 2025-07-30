Group demands opening of council secretariats in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An advocacy group, Insight Initiative for Community and Social Development, IICSD, has called on the Osun State Government to reopen local government council secretariats across the state to allow people enjoy critical services.

The group added that closure of third tier of government for 162 days is not just a great disservice to the populace, but abuse of democratic principles across the state.

It would be recalled that workers at the local government council had through its umbrella body, National Union of Local Government Employee, NULGE, close council secretariats in February this year over control crisis between All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, officials, citing security breached.

The group in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Jare Tiamiyu disclosed that closing the council secretariats have denied many residents the opportunity to access critical service need at the councils.

According to him, IICSD, championing open governance through the Osun Open Local Government Programme (OsunOpenLG) has watched with keen interest the mortgaging of the future of the state, particularly its young people, by the continuous crippling of the local government system.

“We also note with grave concern, the political back and forth that have arisen from the continuing crisis, as well as the many deaths that have followed the struggle for power.

“At IICSD, we call on all men of nobility, traditional rulers, religious leaders, the founding fathers of Osun and everyone who has the best interest of the state at heart to prevail on the federal government, political gladiators from both sides to let our institutions work genuinely in the best interest of our people.

“It is alarming that our allocations that should have been used to build more schools, repair and reconstruct our feeder roads, used to empower our market men and women, pay the salary and recruit more workers into the system, and beneficial to the overall good of our state is truncated due to the selfish reasons of some principal actors.

“The time to reopen our councils is now. We cannot continue to kill governance at the grassroots of Osun State. Today makes it 162 days since local government areas in Osun State, have remained shut”, he added.