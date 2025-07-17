Group demands EFCC probe of PH refinery over alleged $1.5bn rehabilitation failure

EFCC

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT — The North East Coalition Group for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027 has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to launch a full-scale probe into the controversial rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, following the alleged mismanagement of $1.5 billion allocated for the project in 2021.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the National Leader of the group, Ibrahim Babagana, urged the EFCC to summon the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port Harcourt Refinery Company, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, alongside other current and former officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), to explain their roles in what he described as a “seemingly failed” rehabilitation effort.

Babagana disclosed that the group had already written to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and other relevant authorities to demand accountability over the handling of the funds. He lamented that despite the massive financial injection, the refinery remains underperforming.

“The Nigerian government allocated $1.5 billion in March 2021 for a project meant to restore the refinery nearly to its design capacity, but the reverse is the case,” Babagana said. He further alleged that since the much-publicized resumption of operations, the facility has continued to operate below optimal capacity.

“In view of the above, we call on the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the EFCC, the Office of the Vice President, and other relevant authorities to swing into action for an immediate investigation and probe,” he added.

While commending the federal government for ongoing investigations into some top former NNPCL officials, Babagana urged that charges be pressed against anyone found culpable.

He also reaffirmed the group’s unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and its commitment to his reelection bid in 2027.

Meanwhile, the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, has disclosed that a review of Nigeria’s refineries is ongoing. He hinted that privatization may be considered at the conclusion of the assessment exercise.