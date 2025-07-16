Group calls for value-based education as national devt strategy

By Cynthia Alo

Organisers of the National Values Debate Competition, The National Values Project, an initiative of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance founded by Dr Oby Ezekwesili have called on policymakers, education authorities, and private sector players to prioritise civic education, values reorientation, and youth empowerment as a national development strategy.

They made this appeal during the inaugural edition of the competition held in Lagos , bringing together 21 public secondary schools, including two special needs institutions, in what stakeholders described as a bold statement for inclusive nation-building.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Omolola Oluwadara, Project Lead of the National Values Project, emphasised that the debate was not just a contest but a national movement to raise a generation of responsible, values-driven youth.

She said, “Today, we embark on a transformative journey, one that seeks to revive intellectual discourse, promote national consciousness, and empower Nigeria’s youth to become champions of values-driven leadership and civic responsibility.

“This initiative is not just an event but a movement to restore purpose, responsibility, and patriotism among young Nigerians, shifting focus from entertainment to meaningful, value-based engagement. At the core of our gathering is the National Values Charter, a call to all citizens and government alike to uphold integrity, unity, social justice, respect for the rule of law, and service to our nation.”

Also speaking at the event , Councillor Bethel Omoniyi of Amuwo Odofin,challenged students to critically examine the theme, “Upholding National Values: Citizen’s Responsibility or Government Duty?

The debate stirred deep conversations among students about the role of leadership, accountability, and citizenship in national development.

Keke Senior High School emerged overall winner among the mainstream schools, followed by Eva Adelaja Girls Senior Secondary School and Elepe Community Senior High School. In the special needs category, Sanngo Secondary School (Inclusive), District I, and State Senior Grammar School, District IV, clinched the top spots. Winners were awarded medals, certificates, and educational support including NECO and JAMB sponsorships for the mainstream category and textbooks for junior special needs students.

According to the organisers, the competition is part of a broader campaign offering learning tools such as books, animations, games, and webinars to nurture critical thinking and value-based leadership among young Nigerians.

Looking ahead, the organisers say the debate will expand to all six geopolitical zones and 36 states in order to rebuild Nigeria through its youth.