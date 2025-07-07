Group backs Aregbesola’s role in ADC coalition against Tinubu’s 2027 re-election

Rauf Aregbesola

By Ozioruva Aliu

A political group under the banner South-South Coalition for Aregbesola has thrown its weight behind former Minister of Interior and current National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for aligning with top political figures in a new coalition aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement released in Benin City, the group’s Convener, Mr. Sunday Oleghe, described Aregbesola as a visionary leader with the capacity and experience to help steer the ADC and the opposition coalition to victory.

Oleghe lauded Aregbesola’s legacy in governance, highlighting several initiatives during his time as Governor of Osun State and as Minister of Interior.

“As governor, Aregbesola introduced Sukuk bonds to Nigeria when many, including the Christian Association of Nigeria, opposed it, branding it an attempt to Islamize the country. Today, Sukuk has become a key financing tool for federal and state projects,” Oleghe stated.

He also credited Aregbesola with pioneering the school feeding programme in Osun, noting its ripple effect on local agriculture and national policy.

“He ensured that food for pupils was sourced from local farmers, boosting economic empowerment. This initiative has since been replicated by the federal government and other states,” he added.

As Minister of Interior, Oleghe said, Aregbesola modernized passport acquisition by introducing online applications, reducing the bureaucracy and delays often associated with the process.

Describing Aregbesola as a man of “proven democratic credentials,” Oleghe emphasized that his involvement in the new opposition front—alongside political heavyweights like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governors Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi—is a strategic step toward rescuing Nigeria’s democracy.

“There is no better time for a coalition of political bigwigs to unite and save our country. Aregbesola’s inclusion in this history-making movement is both timely and impactful,” Oleghe concluded.

The group called on Nigerians to rally behind the coalition and support Aregbesola’s leadership within the ADC as the country heads toward the 2027 general elections.