Group asks FG to enforce court ruling on FCAPT Provost

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Citizens Coalition Against Corruption (CCAC) has called for the immediate enforcement of a National Industrial Court ruling that declared the appointment of the Provost of the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology (FCAPT), Kano, invalid.

The court ruling, delivered on 15 December 2023, has yet to be enforced, with the Provost still occupying the position despite the judgment.

In a statement signed by Dalhat Muhammad Mayo, Co-convener of the CCAC, the group raised serious concerns about the leadership crisis at FCAPT, citing allegations of resource mismanagement and breaches of the federal character principle.

“We are aware that the current Provost, whose appointment was ruled invalid by the National Industrial Court on 15 December 2023, remains in office,” the statement said.

“The original appointment in August 2020 was clearly defined as a single, non-renewable five-year term. However, there are troubling signs that efforts may be underway to unlawfully extend this tenure.”

The CCAC also raised concerns over alleged mismanagement, including the relocation of a publicly funded greenhouse project and the auctioning of official vehicles without following proper procedures.

“These actions raise serious questions about due process and transparency in the management of public institutions,” the statement continued.

The coalition stressed the need to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability in the public service. It warned that ignoring court rulings and legal procedures could damage public confidence in Nigeria’s governance systems.

“Ignoring legal judgments and due process sends a dangerous message and undermines the credibility of Nigeria’s public service,” it stated.

To resolve the situation, the CCAC called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Minister of Agriculture, and the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) to take urgent action.

The group demanded that the court ruling be enforced without delay, that a thorough investigation into the allegations be launched, and that a new Provost be appointed transparently and in full compliance with public service regulations.

“We therefore urge the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Assembly, the Minister of Agriculture, and the Executive Secretary of the ARCN to enforce the National Industrial Court ruling delivered on 15 December 2023,” Mayo said.

The CCAC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance, and called on the authorities to act quickly to restore integrity and public trust in the leadership of FCAPT.