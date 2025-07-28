Group applauds Flow FM on first year anniversary

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Arewa Discussion Group (ADG) has urged Flow FM Radio Station in Ilorin in its One year anniversary

to continue upholding the highest standards of journalism – accuracy, fairness, balance, and a deep commitment to the public good, stressing that,”Your voice is vital, and your responsibility is great.’

According to Spokesperson of the group,Dr. Garba Abari in a statement made available to Vanguard,he applauded the excellent performance of the Radio station in just one year.

“In just one year, your station has demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment to serving the public with credible information, diverse programming, and a platform for community engagement.”the statement added.

The group also,”‘extends its warmest congratulations and heartfelt felicitations to the management, staff, and listeners of Flow FM 92.7 on the momentous occasion of its First Anniversary held 26th July 2025.

“This milestone is a significant achievement, reflecting the dedication, vision, and hard work invested in establishing Flow FM 92.7 as a vital voice in the vibrant yet challenging media landscape of Northern Nigeria.”

The ADG, further stated that it,”recognizes the indispensable role of media organizations like Flow FM 92.7 in achieving our core mandate. We exist to foster informed dialogue, promote unity, champion the development of Northern Nigeria, and ensure the voices of our people are heard. “

It added that,”Flow FM 92.7 has proven itself to be a crucial partner in this noble endeavour.

“Your frequency has become a conduit, effectively reaching the people across our diverse communities. By providing a platform for discussion, disseminating vital information, and reflecting the aspirations and concerns of Northerners, Flow FM 92.7 is actively contributing to the socio-economic and cultural advancement of our region. This aligns perfectly with the ADG’s mission.

“In solidarity and the spirit of partnership, the ADG commends Flow FM 92.7 for its impactful first year.We look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years ahead, collaborating on initiatives that serve the public interest and amplify the discourse crucial for our region’s progress.

“As you celebrate this anniversary, we urge you to continue upholding the highest standards of journalism – accuracy, fairness, balance, and a deep commitment to the public good. Your voice is vital, and your responsibility is great.

“The Arewa Discussion Group wishes Flow FM 92.7 continued success, greater heights, and many more years of impactful broadcasting. May your signal grow stronger, your reach wider, and your commitment to serving the people of Northern Nigeria and by extension Nigeria at large remain unwavering.”the statement said.