Govs renew push to delist Labour from Exclusive List

*It’s a threat to national stability, NLC, TUC, NECA warn

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Indications have emerged that some state governors have renewed their push to remove Labour matters from the Exclusive Legislative List in favour of transferring them to the Concurrent List.

This campaign, which resurfaces each time there is an attempt to amend the military-imposed 1999 Constitution, has consistently been driven by a minority of vocal state governors.

These governors, apparently motivated by a desire to pay workers slave wages, appear unaware of the position of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), to which Nigeria is a signatory, regarding labour standards.

The move to delist labour matters began under President Olusegun Obasanjo and has persisted under successive administrations.

The governors involved investigation revealed, are about 10 drawn from all six geopolitical zones of the country, with foot soldiers both within and outside the National Assembly.

While some of them are not outspoken, they are believed to be working behind the scenes.

One South-East governor, however, is said to be notorious for spearheading the campaign this time around.

According to sources, he has been lobbying fellow governors whose anti-better welfare stance was evident during the negotiations that led to the current N70,000 national minimum wage.

As with past attempts, organised labour is not taking this renewed effort to delist labour matters lightly.

To strengthen its position, labour has gained the support of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the umbrella body for employers in the country, which has openly endorsed labour’s opposition to the proposal.

Already, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), and NECA have warned against any alteration to the current constitutional arrangement that places labour issues exclusively under federal jurisdiction.

They insist that such a move would worsen inequality, create chaos, and violate international labour standards.

The warning comes amidst ongoing regional public hearings on the review of the 1999 Constitution. Organised labour has vowed to resist any legislative attempt that threatens the welfare of Nigerian workers.

At its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the NLC threatened to declare “war” on any National Assembly member or state governor found pushing for the delisting of labour from the Exclusive Legislative List.

Mobilisation against proponents

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by its President and General Secretary, Joe Ajaero and Emma Ugboaja, respectively, the NLC emphasised that the constitutional review process must address long-standing structural imbalances, not serve as a tool to punish workers.

It stated: “The CWC notes the ongoing regional Public Hearings on the Review of the 1999 Constitution and underscores that this process must not be reduced to a ritualistic exercise. Instead, it must serve as an historic opportunity to address the structural imbalances that perpetuate underdevelopment, entrench inequities, and stifle the productive forces of our federation.

“In this regard, the CWC called for a cautioning of those who seek to remove labour issues in the constitution from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List to desist. Such moves by those who want to further impoverish Nigerian workers will be resisted.

“Labour issues must remain in the Exclusive Legislative List to avert negative implications for workers and the economy.

“All Nigerian workers to begin mobilisation across the country to picket the offices of any National Assembly member found supporting the removal of labour issues from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.”

State sub-nationals

Earlier, while addressing members of the CWC, Ajaero, among other things, said: “As a labour movement, we have, for years, been resisting their attempts to bastardise wages in this country. One wonders why the National Assembly wants to remove labour from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List, thereby putting labour under the control of state governors—including the courts that adjudicate on industrial relations and wage negotiations.

“The ILO deals with countries as sovereign entities, not with subnational states. Now, one may ask: will states such as Ogun, Lagos, Abia, Sokoto, and others start signing agreements with the ILO and other international bodies? Have these states now become sovereign nations or subnationals? You don’t make such decisions without considering the implications for the global community.

“This is in bad faith. The whole essence of this move is to allow each governor to pay slave wages or stipends and to determine which court, and how such court, should adjudicate against the worker.

“If Nigeria is to remain a federation, then what is due to a worker in Sokoto, Lagos, Ogun, or Zamfara should also be due to a worker in Ondo, Edo, Delta, or Rivers in terms of baseline or minimum standards.”

Similarly, the Vice-President of Public Services International (PSI) and General Secretary of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Prince Peters Adeyemi, expressed support for the NLC’s position, saying he “totally aligned with the communiqué issued by the NLC on the matter.”

Will lead to chaos

Echoing similar concerns, Deputy President of the TUC, Olusoji Oluwole, warned that allowing states to independently determine labour policies could lead to chaos, especially in wage administration.

He told Vanguard: “If this is true, such an action is likely to create chaos in the system. We must bear in mind that while disparities in salaries and wages may occur, the same cannot be said for the cost side of the equation. Items such as taxes, utilities, the general cost of living, and other similar expenses will remain relatively constant across the nation.

“Consideration must also be given to the situation of federal workers across states and private sector employees who are posted to or reside in states where their salaries will almost certainly differ from what a low-wage-paying state would offer its workers.”

Undermines global best practices

On its part, NECA, through its Director-General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, warned that removing labour from the Exclusive List would contradict international best practices and could lead to labour being treated as a mere commodity.

He stated: “We align with the position of organised labour that labour should remain on the Exclusive List, and for good reason.

“Globally, best practices maintain that labour issues are addressed at the federal level, while states can play complementary roles. It is important that, at this stage of the nation’s development, labour remains on the Exclusive List.

“Moving labour to the state level would create an unprecedented situation, as labour could face the risk of being treated as a commodity—contrary to the principles and guidelines of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“We strongly urge that labour be retained on the Exclusive List, while the National Assembly should focus on strengthening the Ministry of Labour and other institutions such as the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC).”