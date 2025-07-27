Governance revamp: Sanwo-Olu seeks greater ties with traditional rulers

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration will strengthen the role of traditional rulers in the governance of the state.

The governor spoke at the opening of a three-day retreat for the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, at the weekend, themed: “Strengthening Traditional Institutions through Collaboration for Growth and Peaceful Co-Existence in Lagos State.”

Sanwo-Olu, commended traditional rulers for their role in maintaining peace and promoting unity across communities, assuring them of improved welfare packages as part of the state government’s ongoing support for traditional institutions.

The Governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, acknowledged the vital contributions of monarchs to governance and community development, describing the retreat as a platform to foster collaboration and align the goals of traditional leaders with the policies of the state government.

According to him, “The Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs is a vital cornerstone in our collective pursuit of sustained growth, inclusive development, and harmony.

“This retreat is living proof of our enduring partnership,” the governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu stressed the significance of traditional rulers as custodians of culture and key mediators between the government and grassroots communities, describing tgem as a bridge “between policy and people, between modern governance and ancestral wisdom.”

The governor praised their efforts in maintaining law and order, and commended their sacrifices in safeguarding the cultural heritage of the state.

Sanwo-Olu also mentioned critical issues facing the state, to include: boundary disputes particularly at Isheri-Olofin with neighboring Ogun State as well as environmental concerns such as flooding caused by excessive rainfall and rising water levels.

He Therefore, urged the kings to support the government in mitigating the identified challenges, especially by protecting land from encroachment and avoiding internal land disputes.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Kayode Roberts, described the traditional institution as essential partners in governance who serve as liaisons between the people and the government.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government, Stephen Ogundipe, called for greater cooperation among the monarchs, particularly concerning ongoing land disputes in court.

In his remarks, the Vice Chairman of the Council of Oba, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, requested that quarterly meetings be held between traditional rulers and the state government to improve communication and policy alignment.

He also urged the Federal Government to upgrade the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos to full-fledged local governments and called on the state government to allocate 5 per cent of local government funds to traditional rulers.

Oba Shotobi further advocated for a stronger advisory role for traditional institutions in governance.

On his part, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, pledged continued support from traditional rulers to the government.

“We will continue to partner with the government to promote peace and development. Our role in conflict resolution is critical, and if well harnessed, will contribute significantly to the state’s progress,” he said.