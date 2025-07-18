Gov Sani breaks 100-year jinx with 35km rural road project in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has broken a century-old developmental barrier with the construction of a 35-kilometre rural road linking Gadan Gayan in Igabi LGA through Gwaraji and Maraban Kujama in Chikun LGA to Kauru town in Kauru LGA.

The road, long neglected and impassable for decades, has now become a symbol of inclusive development, sparking jubilation among rural communities who described it as transformative.

During an inspection tour of the project, the Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Dr. Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, said the road is part of Governor Sani’s rural transformation agenda, designed to bridge the urban-rural divide.

“This project is not just about connectivity. It’s about economic inclusion, social integration, and job creation,” he said, noting that the road would enhance access to markets for farmers and boost economic activities across the benefiting areas.

Residents along the route expressed gratitude for what they described as a “life-changing intervention.”

Daniel Samuel, a health worker in Gwaraji, said the new road had eased commuting challenges between Maraban Kujama and Igabi.

“Before now, the journey was unsafe and expensive. I now ride my bike to work, saving both money and time,” he said.

Ibrahim Ardo, also from Gwaraji, said the road had opened up communities that were once isolated.

“Access to Kunfana used to require crossing the River Kaduna by canoe. With the new road and bridge, commerce is flowing and hope is returning. This is more than infrastructure; it’s a new lease on life,” he added.

From Kauru town, Comrade Samuel Musa noted that the road linking Kauru to Pambeguwa in Kubau LGA had slashed travel time from two hours to less than 20 minutes.

“This is a huge relief for our farming population. We can now transport our produce to market faster and at lower cost,” he said.

Dr. Baba Ahmed assured residents that KADRA would continue to monitor all ongoing projects to ensure quality work and durability.

“Our mandate is to ensure that infrastructure projects across the state meet the highest standards and deliver real value to our people,” he stated.