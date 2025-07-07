Gov Otu backs FG’s strategic roadmap for Bakassi Deep Seaport

…Hails Visionary Push for Maritime Growth

By Henry Ikenna

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has thrown his full weight behind the Federal Government’s newly unveiled strategic roadmap prioritizing the completion of the Bakassi Deep Seaport, describing the move as visionary and long overdue.

The roadmap, outlined in the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, was launched recently in Lagos by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola. The policy identifies Bakassi among nine deep seaports designated for accelerated development, signaling what Oyetola described as “a new dawn” in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“This policy signals a new dawn for the sector,” Oyetola said during the policy presentation. “Our objective is clear: to catalyze sustainable development by accelerating the completion of critical deep seaports that will drive economic transformation.”

Governor Otu, reacting to the announcement, described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as the “crown jewel” of his administration’s economic blueprint. He lauded the federal initiative as both timely and crucial, stressing that the project holds transformative potential for Cross River State and the nation at large.

“This project is not only central to the industrial future of Cross River,” the governor stated, “it is a national asset capable of unlocking regional prosperity and redefining Nigeria’s place in global maritime trade.”

Otu decried the current state of Nigeria’s maritime logistics, revealing that only 21 per cent of shipping cargoes actually arrive through Nigerian ports, with the remaining 79 per cent diverted to ports in neighbouring countries like Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

According to the governor, the problem stems from the inadequate depth and limited capacity of Nigeria’s existing ports, which are unable to accommodate modern, larger vessels. “The implication,” he explained, “is that cargoes meant for Nigerian ports are smuggled into the country from our neighbours. One hundred per cent of those cargoes were originally intended for Nigeria.”

He emphasized that the Bakassi Deep Seaport, once completed, would end this “shipping nightmare” and reposition Nigeria as a dominant force in West and Central African maritime trade.

Strategically located at the gateway of the Gulf of Guinea, the Bakassi Deep Seaport is projected to serve as a major logistics hub for the South-East, South-South, and Northern trade corridors. The port has long been touted as a game-changer capable of driving industrialization and job creation across the region.

The National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy also targets a 7 per cent annual growth in the sector, leveraging Nigeria’s 850-kilometre coastline and extensive inland waterways. In addition to Bakassi, other seaports slated for development include Badagry, Olokola, Ondo, Bonny, Burutu, Benin, Ibom, and Agge.

Stakeholders believe the renewed federal commitment now provides the institutional support and political will necessary for the full realization of the Bakassi Deep Seaport and other critical maritime infrastructure projects.