Gov Okpebholo commended for special squad against cultism, kidnapping

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Government on Special Duties, Hon. Uriesi Aarebamen Alex, has lauded the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his decisive action in launching a Special Security Squad to combat cultism and kidnapping.

The newly established unit, known as Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists, is a bold initiative aimed at addressing the longstanding security challenges in the state.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Peter Oriri, Uriesi praised the Governor for his courageous leadership and proactive steps in tackling insecurity that has for years hindered development and instilled fear among residents.

Hon. Uriesi, who is also the Convener of Resisting Initiation, Securing Education (Project RISE), a strategic campaign against cultism, kidnapping, and other anti-social vices—expressed his commitment to working closely with the Office of the Principal Security Officer (PSO) to the Governor and the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Government House. He noted that such collaboration is essential in ensuring Edo becomes a secure and attractive destination for international investors, while simultaneously fostering local business growth and a thriving economy.

He further revealed that the upcoming edition of Project RISE is scheduled to hold in August at the University of Benin. The event, he said, will convene key stakeholders including top government officials, security operatives, international organizations, civil society groups, and the general public.

According to Uriesi, the event will serve as a critical platform to highlight the Edo State Government’s renewed efforts in eradicating the deeply rooted menace of cultism and kidnapping. He emphasized that the initiative not only seeks to secure educational institutions and communities but also aims to inspire collective responsibility in building a peaceful and prosperous Edo State.