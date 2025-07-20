Gov. Okpebholo appoints BBNaija’s Anto Lecky as SSA Tourism, Creative Economy

Munirat Antoinette Lecky popularly known as Anto Lecky has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Tourism and Creative Economy to Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Munirat’s appointment was conveyed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo State government, Umaru Musa Ikhilor Esq.

The appointment is a strategic move to put Edo State on the forefront of tourism and the creative economy in Nigeria and globally.

“With the return of stolen Benin Bronze, soon-to-be opened museums, and an ever growing entertainment industry, the appointment is a strategic move to put Edo State on the forefront of tourism and the creative economy in Nigeria and the world. Before becoming a semi-finalist on Africa’s most popular entertainment show, Big Brother Naija, Anto Lecky was the Head of Operations for the first ever private basketball league and professional athleisure brand in Nigeria.

“She has since been involved in advocacy for many social causes including those surrounding arts, culture, tourism, and diaspora affairs. She anchored the DTSV travel and tourism program “Sights of Flavors”. She has worked with various domestic brands and destinations, international airlines, tourism commissions and travel agencies to promote their destinations and services.

“She served as the Program Manager for the Kunle Afolayan Productions Film and Television Academy before becoming the Arts and Special Projects Lead for ElectHER, an organization championing the inclusion of women in democratic governance. She also serves as the Special Assistant, Digital and New Media to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu. She is ready to take tourism and the creative industry in Edo State to the next level,” the statement however reads.