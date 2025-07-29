Gov Nwifuru suspends 85 commissioners, perm. secs, SAs, others for neglecting duties

Gov. Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—-Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has suspended 85 commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Senior Special Assistants, and Special Assistants for negligence of duties.

The breakdown of those suspended include 25 commissioners, 14 Senior Special Assistants, 24 Special Assistants and 22 Permanent Secretaries.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor Dr. Monday Uzor said that suspension was for one month without pay.

The governor also directed that the affected officers should not sign any official document within the period of their suspension while commissioners should hand over to the respective permanent secretaries.

According to the statement, “Governor Francis Nwifuru has directed that the under listed Government functionaries proceed on one month working suspension without Salary for failure to attend an important Government Function.

“They are: Commissioners; Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam, Prof. Leonard Uguru, Dr. Mathew Nwobashi, Prof. Nwogo Obasi,

Hon. Victor Chukwu, Engr. Jude Okpor,

Barr. Ikeuwa Omebe, Hon. Chidi Onyia, Chief Oguzo – Offia Nwali, Dr. Ben. Uruchi Odo, Dr. Donatus Ilang, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu, Dr. Moses Ekuma Ikenna, Chief Richard Idike, Barr. Mrs. Felicia Nwankpuma, Hon. Chinedu Nkah, Engr. Ogbonna Obasi Abara, Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku, Engr. Francis Ori, Hon. Tochukwu Okorie, Barr. Valentine Okike Uzo, Chief Sunday Inyima, Hon. Ogbonnaya Okorie, Chief Elechi Elechi and Hon. Stanley Ogbuewu.

“Senior Special Assistants include; Hon. Bassey Chukwu, Mrs. Rose Ofoke, Mr. Kerian Ofoke, Hon. Anthony Nwegede, Hon. Onu Nwonye, Mrs. Lilian Nwachkwu, Mr. Fred Nwogbaga, Hon. Paul Nwogha, Hon. Pius Nwoga, Hon. Ali Ikechukwu, Hon. Nwiboko Chukwuma, Mrs Esther Nwogha, Barr. Caleb onwe and Hon. Chinedu Awo

Special Assistants include; Mr Mbam Emmanuel, Tobias Ogbonna, Easy Okike Uzo, Obinna Oko Enyim, Chima Nnachi Okoro, Nwali Amechi , Dr. Sabinus Nwibo, Okorie Jideofor, Sunday ogenyi, Stanley Kamani, Ikechukwu Jideofor, Emeka Okpa Onwe, David Aja, Frank Uka, John Nwangbo, Ogbonna Melford Nwuruku, Ifeanyi Ujebe, Chima Ogbuagu, Kizito Nwenyi, Uwa Henry Ifeanyi, Elechi Okechukwu Solomon, Ibina John Ogbonna, Mbam Ifeanyi D and Nwigum Nonso Christian.

“Permanent Secretaries include; Dr. Lawrence Ezeogo, Dr. Isioma C Arunne-Inyang, Mrs Rose Ibe, Mrs Ogechi Nwobasi, Mrs Anwu Theresa, Dr. Lynda Alo, Mr Monday Nkwuda, Mrs Mary Ngozi Otozi, Mrs Martina Obiya, Mrs Ogechi Anaso-Kalu , Barr Emmanuel Onwe, Mr Henry Nworie, Mrs Joy Mbam, Mrs Henrietta Ikechukwu Oruh, Barr Peter Ede, Dr. Gabriel Odo, Mrs Mfon Williamson, Ms Alusi Felicia, Mrs Betty Uzoma, Engr Chukwuma Ojeogu, Barr Ikechukwu Alobu and Mr Fidelis Nwankwo.”

The governor said the suspension takes immediate effect.