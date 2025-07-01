Gov Mutfwang promises business-friendly environment in Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive environment that enables businesses to thrive in the state.

Mutfwang gave his word during a technical session and a statewide town hall meeting on Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

PEBEC was established in July 2016 to drive Nigeria’s business environment reform.

NAN also reports that PEBEC’s mission is to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria by implementing reforms that promote a more conducive business environment.

Represented by Mr Samuel Jatau, the Secretary to the State Government, Mutfwang vowed to make Plateau one of the most business-friendly states in Nigeria.

The governor emphasised that the ease of doing business had become a top priority of the state government.

He noted that the state had made significant progress in implementing actionable reforms, which had helped to attract investors and promote economic growth.

“We are doing more in the area of ease of doing business because when we assumed office, Plateau was ranked number 14 in ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“Last year, we improved and moved to number 10. We expect the new ranking to be released by the end of this year, and we hope to see a slight improvement.

“And so once we move up, you will now see how we are doing better. So we are doing a lot in attracting more investors into Plateau,” he said.

Mutfwang, who thanked Plateau citizens for their prayers and support, called on the business community in the state to partner with the government to build a more thriving economy.

Earlier, the Director-General of PEBEC, Zahrah Audu, explained that the ongoing nationwide subnational tour aimed to strengthen state-level ownership of reform initiatives.

Audu explained that the move also aimed at deepening the implementation of SABER across the country.

She explained that part of PEBEC’s mandate was to translate national policies to the subnational level, ensuring that reforms were tailored to meet the specific needs of each state.

She also stated that PEBEC was a World Bank-funded project aimed at promoting economic growth and development.

“The sessions are to assess the state’s business reform progress, galvanise multi-stakeholder participation, and reaffirm the commitment of government.

“The move includes the private sector and development partners towards creating a more enabling and competitive business environment,” Audu said.