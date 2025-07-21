Gov Mohammed begins renovation of Bauchi Assembly Complex with N7.8bn

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has flagged off the renovation and upgrading of the state House of Assembly Complex at the cost of N7.8 billion.

Mohammed stated this on Tuesday during the official flagging off of the renovation, remodeling and upgrading of the state house of assembly complex.

According to him, the project underscored the unwavering commitment of his administration in providing an enabling environment for all the arms of government in the state.

“The renovation, remodeling and upgrading of the complex we are witnessing today is a case of equal and just treatment for all three arms of government, which constitute a tripod upon which the government rests.

“The need for the complex to be put in proper shape and be provided with the necessary facilities, befitting its status, has therefore become imperative.

“This project has been awarded at the cost of N7.8 billion, for which 50 per cent of the money has already been approved and paid to the contractor, and it has a 12-month completion period.

“Indeed, the mutual understanding and respect between the executive and the legislative arms of government has become responsible for the seamless delivery of the dividend of democracy during our time,” said Mohammed.

Earlier, Abubakar Suleiman, the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, explained that the complex was first built and commissioned during the first republic in the 1980s, when the late Abubakar Tatari-Ali was the governor of the state.

He said that since then, the complex had undergone only one minor renovation in 2011.

Suleiman added that the complex, which had served as the heart of legislative processes, was long overdue for refurbishment.

“On behalf of all members of the Bauchi state house of assembly, management staff, and all other workers express our sincere gratitude to the governor for his visionary leadership and commitment to the development of not only the legislative infrastructure but the entire infrastructure in the state.

“This renovation signifies not only a physical upgrade but also a renewed dedication to transparency, efficiency and service delivery to our constituents.

“The project will modernise our facilities, enhance our working environment and enable us to better fulfill our constitutional responsibilities and service delivery to our constituents,” he noted.

He called on all members of the house, the staff and the people of the state to view the project as a collective effort and an investment in democracy, governance and future generations.

Also, Mr. Danlami Kaule, Commissioner for Housing and Environment, stated that, as the ministry responsible for supervising the project, he would do his best to ensure that the contractor delivers a quality and timely project.

