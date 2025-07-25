Gov Mbah ushers in new era in education with Smart Schools Revolution — Ekpete

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ENUGU — A prominent business mogul and community leader, Chief Ekene Ekpete, has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his ambitious Smart Schools initiative, describing it as a transformative stride that is set to redefine education in the state.

Ekpete, who holds the traditional title of Onodugo I of Ohaofia Ndumeze Kingdom in Oduma, Aninri Local Government Area, praised the project as a “game-changer” that reflects the governor’s commitment to the “Tomorrow is Here” development agenda.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ekpete expressed pride in the progress recorded under Governor Mbah’s administration, particularly in education.

“As I reflect on the remarkable achievements of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration in Enugu State, I am filled with pride for the strides made in transforming the educational landscape of our great state,” he said.

He highlighted that the ongoing construction of Smart Schools, some of which are already completed, is a testament to the governor’s dedication to equipping the next generation with 21st-century skills.

“The Smart Schools project is more than just infrastructure. It’s about delivering tech-driven, comprehensive education that empowers our children to compete globally. It is an investment in the future of Enugu State,” he noted.

Chief Ekpete also lauded the administration’s focus on human capital development, especially through the deployment of technology in education to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

He further praised Governor Mbah’s leadership style, describing it as transparent, accountable, and results-oriented.

“Leadership that delivers is what our people need. Governor Mbah has earned the trust and confidence of Enugu citizens,” he stated.

As a real estate investor and advocate for youth empowerment, Ekpete expressed optimism that the Smart Schools would nurture a generation of entrepreneurs, innovators, and problem-solvers, contributing to the long-term growth of the state’s economy.

“I am excited about the potential of this project to raise young leaders and innovators. As an investor, I see the ripple effects this educational investment will have on our economy,” he added.

Chief Ekpete also called on stakeholders, including parents, teachers, community leaders, and the private sector, to actively support the initiative to ensure its success and sustainability.

“With unity of purpose and support from all quarters, we can secure a brighter future for our children and make Enugu a model of educational excellence in Nigeria and across Africa,” he concluded.