Gov Lawal empowers 8,225 secondary school girls in Zamfara

In a landmark step toward strengthening girl-child education, Governor Dauda Lawal has distributed conditional cash transfers to 8,225 secondary school girls across the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

The official launch of the initiative took place on Wednesday at Garba Nadama Hall, located within the J.B. Yakubu State Secretariat in Gusau. The funds are part of the state’s collaboration under the ACRESAL and AGILE Projects.

According to Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor’s spokesperson, the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged households in the state.

Each girl will receive ₦40,000 in financial assistance to help support their continued enrollment and transition through secondary school.

This is expected to usher in a new era of hope, opportunity and empowerment for young women in Zamfara.

The statement explained further that, “additional tranches of N10,000 each for the second and third terms will bring the total support to N60,000 per session, through the parents or caregivers. “A total sum of N322 million has been approved for the first batch.”

He stated that arrangements were currently underway for the disbursement of funds to the second batch of beneficiaries.

At the ceremony, Governor Lawal highlighted that the event symbolically provides financial support to beneficiaries of the ACReSAL and AGILE projects which align with his administration’s focus on education, inclusive growth, social protection and environmental resilience.

He said: “Under the ACReSAL project, we disburse the Community Revolving Fund to 500 beneficiaries in Gusau, Bungudu, and Kaura Namoda. “The fund aims to support grassroots environmental and economic initiatives, reflecting our commitment to combating land degradation, promoting sustainable agriculture and enhancing livelihoods in the face of climate challenge.

“Our communities face hardships like women building small businesses, youths seeking opportunities and rural households accessing basic services.

“The Community Revolving Fund offers sustainable funding to support development, marking a shift towards resilience and accountability. I urge beneficiaries to utilise resources wisely and transparently, ensuring that trust yields visible, measurable outcomes.

“The disbursement will keep circulating within communities, benefiting more people over time. Through proper use and repayment, this initiative will exemplify financial inclusion, local resilience, and sustainability accountability.”

The governor further stated that education remains a top priority of his administration.

“We are committed to tackling and overcoming all barriers, whether economic, infrastructural or social that prevent our daughters from accessing and completing their education. When you educate a girl, you educate a village because these educated girls grow into empowered women who uplift their families, strengthen communities and drive progress in our state.

“I commend all the implementing teams under the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology as well as our technical partners, for their dedication and collaboration in executing these vital programmes.

“Let me reassure the good people of Zamfara State that this administration will continue to pursue policies and programmes that deliver meaningful impact, especially at the grassroots. We remain committed to accountability, transparency, and service to our people.

“To the beneficiaries of these initiatives, remember that what you receive today is a seed. I urge you to nurture it, grow it and let it blossom into a tree of change for your families and your communities,” the governor said.

Vanguard News