Gov Eno increases corps members allowance from N5000 to N20,000

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved an increment in the monthly state allowance for corps members serving in the state from N5,000 to N20,000.

Eno made the announcement on Friday during the State Delivery Meeting, held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the increment will take effect from August 1st.

The governor said that the increment was to support the Federal Government’s ₦77, 000 monthly allowance, toward helping corps members meet their basic needs.

“More than 10, 000 corps members are posted to Akwa Ibom annually. We must continue to encourage and support them,” Eno said.

It would be recalled that the governor, last week approved the reconstruction of the NYSC Orientation Camp at Ikot Itie Idung, as part of efforts to improve the welfare of corps members in the state.

Vanguard News