Gov Bago declares state of emergency on General Hospital Minna

Governor Mohamed Umar Bago of Niger state.

Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger State has declared a state of emergency on the General Hospital Minna, citing the urgent need for a total overhaul of the dilapidated facility.



This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Minna by the Special Adviser to the governor on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso.



Wakaso stated that the governor made the declaration during the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, noting that the hospital, which was built over 50 years ago, had deteriorated significantly.



Bago added that the facility was no longer fit to serve the medical needs of the state’s growing population.



“The hospital has been overstretched for many years, and its current state poses a serious challenge to effective healthcare delivery in the capital and beyond”, he added.



He, therefore, immediately constituted a committee of special advisers and relevant stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the hospital and propose practical solutions.



“So, following their recommendations, plans are now underway to demolish the current structure and begin the reconstruction of new units and wards in phases.”



The governor explained that during the reconstruction period, essential departments and services would be temporarily relocated to select primary healthcare centers across the state to ensure continuity of care.



Bago, who had once paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital, revealed that the bench he sat on at the eye centre had been there since he was a child.



“We have to be honest with ourselves. The facility, in its current state, can no longer serve its intended purpose. It is overstretched, outdated, and unsafe.



“What we need now is a modern, functional, and efficient health facility that reflects our vision for a healthier Niger,” the governor said.



He added further that the decision was part of a broader plan to revamp the entire healthcare sector in the state, ensuring that citizens have access to quality and dignified medical services.



“Our administration is committed to building systems that work. Health is a priority, and we are determined to ensure that people feel the impact of government through visible improvements in healthcare delivery,” he added.



The governor reassured the public that all necessary steps would be taken to minimise disruption during the transition period and to maintain access to essential services until the new facilities were completed.

