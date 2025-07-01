Gov Aiyedatiwa present as Prophet Sam Ojo begins 7-day power-packed Akure Crusade

By Idowu Bankole

Honourable Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Governor of Ondo State, will be in attendance as renowned and fiery international cleric, Prophet Sam Ojo, flags off a 7-day power-packed crusade in Akure, Ondo state on Today, drawing a mammoth crowd of worshippers, political figures, and spiritual leaders from across the Nigeria and the entire world.

The crusade, tagged “Signs and Wonders”, is taking place at the Democracy Park, Oja Oba and is organised by the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry, especially known for its revival of lost glory missions across Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, expected to address the crowd of worshippers during the session, as often described Prophet Ojo as a spiritual voice of transformation and praising the fiery cleric for always choosing Ondo State as a ground for divine visitation.

The first night of the crusade will feature intense prayer sessions, prophetic declarations, worship ministrations, and testimonies of healing and deliverance. Prophet Sam Ojo, popularly referred to as “Baba Authority,” declared that the 7-day encounter will be marked by signs, wonders, and national impact, with each day with a Prophet and a performing gospel artist.

“This is not just another program; it is a divine appointment,” he said. “Akure and Ondo State, and everyone who attends the crusade both physically and virtually, will not remain the same after this week. God is set to restore families, heal the land, and break the yokes of affliction.”

Several other dignitaries, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, and political figures, are expected to attend the crusade, which will run from 8 pm daily until Sunday, July 7.

Security personnel and emergency responders have also been deployed around the venue to ensure safety and order throughout the duration of the programme.

Thousands are expected to gather each night, with overflow arrangements already made to accommodate the anticipated turnout.